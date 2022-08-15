The Government has enacted a six month ban on the exportation of old and scrap metals as a result of what Attorney General Reginald Armour referred to as “wanton assault on national security infrastructure,” brought about by illegal copper harvesting.
Speaking at a national security news conference on Monday afternoon, Armour referred to the recent instances of copper theft that have plagued the country as a “significant crisis,” that has escalated within the past four months.
Though Armour stressed the legitimacy of the Scrap Iron industry, he said that the widespread theft was an abuse of the industry in an attempt to convert it into a criminal enterprise. And as a result, he said, the Cabinet has taken the decision to enact a prohibition order pursuant to section 44 of the Customs Act to ban the exportation of old metal and scrap metal for six months.
Citing the order, Armour stated, “The exportation of old metal is prohibited except by manufactures licensed by the minister with responsibility for trade to export old material as a bi-product of manufacturing goods or surplus material not required for manufacturing it, old metal and scrap metal are defined in that order.”
Those in violation, he said, would be subject to fine and imprisonment.
“The law enforcement ability to arrest this challenge needs to be buttressed, reinforced by giving the country a proper regulatory - and by regulatory, I mean legislative and regulatory - framework within which we can bring this crisis under control. The men and women in the street will recognise the scourge that this criminal event has brought upon us.”
“We are on a regular basis finding that we have no lights in our homes, no cellular access and our very national security infrastructure in the public utilities is being undermined by the theft of copper, ferrous and nonferrous metals which are the blood of our infrastructure that produces electricity and communication,” he said.
According to Armour, a Cabinet subcommittee to review the issue was appointed in early July that consisted of Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Energy Affairs, Stuart Young, Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and himself. The committee he said has met with key stakeholders to gauge the issue and was asked to report to the Cabinet its findings.
“We met with the scrap dealer’s association president Alan Ferguson… and a number of persons and we have invited correspondence and representation from a number of critical businesses. The result of that has been quite alarming, as a result of that the subcommittee reported to the cabinet that the situation required urgent short-term action so as to enable the Government to bring the crisis under control,” he said.
On August 11, he said, the Committee met with Cabinet and advised the preparation of the prohibition order as well as amendments to the negative list of the Ministry of Trade, preparation of a regulatory and licensing framework by the Ministry of Trade in consultation with the Ministry of the Attorney General and Ministry of Finance.
The order was effected on Friday August 12 and will last until February 2023.
Within three months, he said, he would bring further note to Cabinet in review and analysis of the existing legislation.
“Within three months of 12 August Attorney General I will bring a further note for the consideration of Cabinet with review and analysis of the current legislation pertaining to the old metal industry together with a review of regional and international legislation in that regard and to make recommendations for amendments to existing regulations and amendments,” he said.
Also speaking at the conference, Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds noted a drastic rise in the number of copper theft related arrests and reports since 2020.
Hinds said that according to the police crime and problem analysis branch, in 2020 there were 58 reports of such activity and 30 persons arrested. In 2021 there were 87 reports and 52 persons arrested. Between January and August 8, he said there were 162 reports and 136 persons arrested.
He noted the gap in services to prohibit such theft given the limited resources.
“There are 7000 members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, 10,000 lamp posts around Trinidad and Tobago, hundreds of facilities owned and managed was the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), we have cable all over this country, thousands of gates, metal fences. Somebody is obviously buying these bits of material, and somebody is actually selling them. We observed a report in one of the newspapers where this is referred to as vandalism, this is not vandalism, it is to feed an industry, theft, serious criminal conduct and it is severely disruptive,” he said.