For a Carenage woman, the past six months have been non-stop pain due to an infection and kidney stones.
Her daughter, Kimberly Seechan Agard, told the Express she hoped that her mother would have had the surgery to remove the kidney stones and infection months ago. However, every attempt through the public healthcare system has been an uphill battle.
Seechan Agard thought her mother would have been pain-free by Christmas, as it breaks her heart to see her mother double-over and cry out in agony almost every day and night.
Efforts to get her mother the help she needs at Port of Spain General Hospital have been futile.
Seechan Agard said she carried her mother to the hospital numerous times because of her condition between July to November. With no money to pay for regular private healthcare, she says public health care is her only option for her mother.
“My mother is only 56 years old. I hate to see her in so much pain. It has affected her balance to the point where she cannot walk properly. She had been to ‘Casualty’ so many times with excruciating pain she had gotten a surgery date for September 24. It was then pushed to October 27, which was then pushed to November 24. She finally got an emergency letter to move up her surgery date of November 24 to an earlier date. I had hoped once my mother had the surgery, it would alleviate most of the pain, so she could heal and be herself again,” she said.
Seechan Agard said her relief was short-lived. Her mother would not only have to spend Christmas in pain but will have to carry the pain into the new year as her surgery date was pushed back yet again.
“The doctor saw how much pain my mother was in and still put her surgery date for January 2022. Even though my mother’s emergency letter indicated that she needed a sooner surgery due to the chronic pain, her situation is falling on deaf ears. Initially, the doctors told me to bring my mother on any Wednesday, but when she followed up on another Wednesday, the doctor at Port of Spain General Hospital re-scheduled her for January 2022,” she said.
Seechan Agard said her mother has renal disease and it is not a simple process of just giving her medication to pass the kidney stones.
“She would be bawling out in pain all hours of the night and morning. She hardly gets any sleep. She developed an infection in her lower back, and she is also on antibiotics to clear it up,” she said.
Seechan Agard said she is not sure how or when her mother got the infection, but when she asked the doctors about her mother’s condition, they told her people who get dialysis are prone to infection.
“The doctors urged me to get a CT scan so they could see what is going on inside of my mom and assured me it would speed up the process. My mother is in so much pain, so I paid to have the CT scan done privately. I carried it back to the doctor, thinking this would start the process towards my mother’s surgery, but it was an absolute failure. Nothing was done. The doctors told us my mother would have to come in every day for antibiotics to treat the infection.”
Seechan Agard said she asked for more options, and the doctors said they could give her stronger antibiotics which would require her to come in every other day.
“After my mother got the stronger antibiotics, it affected her mobility to the point where she can no longer hold up herself.”
Seechan Agard said her mother desperately needs help and is calling on the relevant authorities to resolve the situation as soon as possible.