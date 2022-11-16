THE Ministry of Health has reported six additional Covid-19 deaths in its latest weekly Covid-19 update.
The six deaths were recorded over a seven-day period from November 9-15.
This takes the death toll from the virus since March 2020 to 4,263.
The ministry also reported 145 new positive cases during the same timeframe.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago now stands at 187.
The ministry said 22 positive patients are currently hospitalised.
As of yesterday, 717,897 people were fully vaccinated, representing 51.3 per cent of the population.
A total of 682,103 have received either one dose or no dose of a vaccine and 169,172 people have received a booster shot of a vaccine.