Murder accused

Photos from TTPS social media page. 

A teenager was one of six people charged with murder by the police over a two-day period. This figure made for a total of 25 people charged for murder since October 16.

* In the Tobago Division, officers charged Kedisha Hearn, 28, of Carenage, and Akini Greig, 24, of Mt St George, for the murder of constable Kyle Lashley, which occurred on November 12. The special reserve police (SRP) officer was with others at Les Coteaux when two people with guns exited a car. His gold chain was taken and shots fired at him.

* Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One officers charged a 17-year-old of Port of Spain for the October 29 murder of Raffina Khan. Khan was stabbed to death at her Port of Spain home.

* HBI Region Three officers charged Tevin Diaz, 30, of Cunupia, for the murder of Mitra Bhola, which occurred on November 13. Bhola, a taxi driver, was shot dead outside his Chaguanas home.

* Lennard Ramsammy, 32, of Diego Martin, was charged with the murder of Ajala Donaldson, which occurred at Pleasantville on November 25, 2021. The shop keeper was shot at his businessplace.

* Officers of the Cold Case Unit, charged Rajendra Rampaul, 38, of Biche, for the murder of Ashma Naimool, who was reported missing in 2015. Her body was never found.

The charges were laid following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC on November 22. The advice to charge Grieg and Rampaul, was received the previous day.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob commended the Homicide Detectives. He added that, “I am confident that a former trickle will turn into a steady flow of solved murders, as we continue to invest in training and development, thereby building a cadre of technically competent detectives, who will be assisted by using scientific approaches and technology to solve homicides."

The Acting Commissioner also said training is a strategic priority, as he noted that on November 17, 40 Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers participated in a Blood Pattern Analysis (BPA) and forensic autopsies seminar.

He said, “The CSI officers are now better equipped to gather evidence that allows them to offer pertinent information and more effective collaboration with the pathologist.”

Jacob added that, since October 16, 25 people have been charged with murder.

Boyfriend charged with murder

SEVEN years after the disappearance of Tacarigua resident Ashma Naimool, her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

The TTPS said it is the 19th murder solved by officers of the Cold Case Unit (CCU), Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI). Police said Rajendra Rampaul, 38, of Plum Mitan Junction, Biche, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday charged with the woman’s murder.

Naimool, 32, a beautician of Dinsley, Tacarigua, was last seen alive on June 3, 2015 allegedly in the company of her boyfriend.

Kamla: Stand up for democracy

The United National Congress (UNC) is prepared to go all the way to the Privy Council to challenge the postponement of local government elections, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The party is seeking an interim injunction from the High Court restraining councillors and aldermen from holding office beyond December 3, until the hearing of its application challenging the decision to postpone the local government elections.

December 3 is the constitutional date for the expiration of the term of office under the Municipal Corporations Act.

SEA OF TEARS

Lone diving survivor Christopher Boodram wept throughout his testimony at the commission of enquiry (CoE) yesterday as he expressed sorrow and guilt at failing to fulfil his promise of returning for his “brothers” in the pipeline.

Boodram sobbed on the witness stand on Day 2 of the hearing, his voice cracked and he continuously wiped away a stream of tears with a white hand towel as he detailed how he escaped the pipeline nightmare on February 25 this year.

I never said the divers were dead

IN the hours after his escape from the pipeline that became the tomb for his four friends, Christopher Boodram says while at hospital he spoke with several people on the phone about the divers he had to leave behind.

Boodram says that in the fog caused by his pain, trauma, and medication, he may have forgotten some of what he said to Paria officials about the trapped men.

But in answer to Paria’s attorney yesterday, a defiant Boodram said he was certain that he would never have told anyone that the divers were dead.

The yacht that will never set sail again

TIED to a coconut tree on the beach in the fishing village of Lambeau, on Tobago’s windward coast, is a million-dollar Bavarian yacht that will likely never sail again.

The boat, named the Vagant, has been there for five years, settling into the sand, lashed by the high hide, watched over by fishermen who found the vessel floundering on the reef one morning, with no one aboard.

Days later, the village would learn the fate of the people aboard—an elderly Polish couple who had set off from the Canary Islands on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean on November 2, 2017.

