A teenager was one of six people charged with murder by the police over a two-day period. This figure made for a total of 25 people charged for murder since October 16.
* In the Tobago Division, officers charged Kedisha Hearn, 28, of Carenage, and Akini Greig, 24, of Mt St George, for the murder of constable Kyle Lashley, which occurred on November 12. The special reserve police (SRP) officer was with others at Les Coteaux when two people with guns exited a car. His gold chain was taken and shots fired at him.
* Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One officers charged a 17-year-old of Port of Spain for the October 29 murder of Raffina Khan. Khan was stabbed to death at her Port of Spain home.
* HBI Region Three officers charged Tevin Diaz, 30, of Cunupia, for the murder of Mitra Bhola, which occurred on November 13. Bhola, a taxi driver, was shot dead outside his Chaguanas home.
* Lennard Ramsammy, 32, of Diego Martin, was charged with the murder of Ajala Donaldson, which occurred at Pleasantville on November 25, 2021. The shop keeper was shot at his businessplace.
* Officers of the Cold Case Unit, charged Rajendra Rampaul, 38, of Biche, for the murder of Ashma Naimool, who was reported missing in 2015. Her body was never found.
The charges were laid following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC on November 22. The advice to charge Grieg and Rampaul, was received the previous day.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob commended the Homicide Detectives. He added that, “I am confident that a former trickle will turn into a steady flow of solved murders, as we continue to invest in training and development, thereby building a cadre of technically competent detectives, who will be assisted by using scientific approaches and technology to solve homicides."
The Acting Commissioner also said training is a strategic priority, as he noted that on November 17, 40 Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers participated in a Blood Pattern Analysis (BPA) and forensic autopsies seminar.
He said, “The CSI officers are now better equipped to gather evidence that allows them to offer pertinent information and more effective collaboration with the pathologist.”
Jacob added that, since October 16, 25 people have been charged with murder.