SEVEN years after the disappearance of Tacarigua resident Ashma Naimool, her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

The TTPS said it is the 19th murder solved by officers of the Cold Case Unit (CCU), Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI). Police said Rajendra Rampaul, 38, of Plum Mitan Junction, Biche, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday charged with the woman’s murder.

Naimool, 32, a beautician of Dinsley, Tacarigua, was last seen alive on June 3, 2015 allegedly in the company of her boyfriend.