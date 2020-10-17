Twenty hours after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith left the country, six murders were recorded and Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) operations in Tobago were shut down.
Griffith left Trinidad on Friday for Ireland where he is carded to undergo medical tests.
However, Griffith continues to work and on Saturday morning directed that DSS operation in Tobago which attracted long lines be shut down.
The top cop also ordered that those in breach of the Public Health Regulations be arrested.
On Saturday morning photos and videos of scores of people on the roadside in the Tobago for DSS was circulated on social media.
This happened on the heels of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announcing on Thursday night that foreign cops from Britain and Barbados will assist in the DSS probe.
Griffith welcomed the foreign intervention stating that local police officers were interfering and preventing a thorough probe into DSS.
The investigations are ongoing into the seizure of $22 million in cash which had been found in a house at Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta, on September 22, 2020.
So far four officers were suspended and 11 others transferred as the investigations continue.
6 murders
Within 24 hours of Griffith leaving Trinidad some six murders were recorded.
Police sources pointed out that this will affect the murder rate for October.
In August there were 22 murders and 23 in September. For the first 15 days of October there were nine.
The murders:
Murder 1:
Involved a fatal shooting in Princes Town. The deceased is yet to be identified.
The Express undertands that around 4:50 pm on Friday a man went to his Plantain Garden at Borde Narve Branch Road in company with his son.
The man observed several bunches of plantain cut and appeared to have been concealed under some bushes. He further observed a brown Nissan Almera pulled up in the area where the produce were hidden and two men alighted from same.
Upon entering the garden, the man called out to the men and one of them pointed a firearm at him.
The man responded and drew his licenced shot gun and fired one shot at one of the men. The other man escaped in foot while the driver of the vehicle wad detained.
Murder 2:
At 5:50 pm on Friday police officers responded to a report of shooting at Southern Main Road, La Romain.
On arrival the officers observed a grey Hyundai Tucson which was crashed into a wall on the southern side of the said roadway and the deceased (Junior Timothy, 42) slumped over the steering wheel in an unresponsive state with gunshot wounds to the head.
Murder 3:
At around 7:10 pm on Friday the deceased driver (Victor Stewart) of a white Nissan Tiida in company of two men -Arian Williams, Jamal Huggins proceeding west along Lord Street, San Fernando, when a white Nissan Tiida pulled alongside and fired shots.
The vehicle collided with a gate on the southern side of the road where it came to a stop.
The deceased driver seen slumped over the steering whilst the other two occupants received wounds about their bodies and were taken to the San Fernando General hospital.
Murders 4&5:
A double homicide occurred on Saturday morning. At around 12:15 am deceased #1 Kern Cuffy, 27 Yrs of # 39 George Street La Romain and deceased # 2 Carlyle Joseph, 62 were at Cuffy's home in the company of Rene Samaroo, 34.
The men were on the porch which is approximately 8” from the roadway when two assailants one wearing a red hoodie and another wearing a grey hoodie walked pass along the said street and fired shots at the men.
Curry was struck on the abdomen and Joseph was struck on the head and abdomen.
Samaroo was struck on the abdomen and taken to the San Fernando General hospital.
Murder 6:
At around 11:50pm Friday first responders proceeded to Savannah Trace Garden Village Arouca in response to a report of person who was shot at the location.
Upon arrival at 11:58 p.m. the first responders, proceeded through an open farmland on the western side of the roadway.
Approximately 500 metres inside, they observed the lifeless body of the deceased (Kerwin Lewis of LP 05 Savannah Trace Garden Village Arouca)
lying on his back, with his head facing south and feet north, clad only in a blue three quarter pants nursing multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Initial information received is around 11:45 p.m. family members heard several loud explosions and upon checking, observed the deceased at the location.
The scene was processed where the following was recovered: six spent 9mm shells and one projectile.