Six shot: Boy killed

Six people were shot in separate incidents in Champs Fleurs and Tunapuna on Monday night, which left Tishawn Mansano, a 16-year-old boy from Caroni, dead while the rest were being treated up to last night.
The first incident took place at about 8.50 p.m. in Tunapuna and the second occurred approximately an hour later at Hilltop Lane, Mt D’Or, Champs Fleurs.
Police said that around 9.40 p.m. in Champs Fleurs, a group of friends were liming when a white Toyota Axio pulled up in front of them.
Three masked gunmen got out. They then shot in the direction of the group before returning to the vehicle, which then drove away.
In the aftermath, the four victims were found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
They are Dvante Mansano, 20, from Caroni, and his younger brother, Tishawn Mansano, 16; Kendall Best, 19, from Laventille, and Kyle Celeste, 26, address unknown.
Police said that Dvante Mansano was shot in his leg; Tishawn was shot in the chest; Best was shot in the arm; and Celeste was also shot in the chest. The police and paramedics were notified and all four were taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Tishawn died around 11 p.m. while being treated.
His body is expected to be examined this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
In the first incident, Jeremy Halls, 30, and Romel Mahon, 40, were liming at Bamboo Trace in Tunpauna when they were confronted by a man known to them.
The suspect pulled a firearm and shot at the duo, before fleeing the scene.
Mohan was shot in the buttocks, while Halls was shot four times in his torso.
Residents of the area notified the police and paramedics and officers from Tunapuna Police Station and the North Central Division, led by Insp Ramoutar, and including Cpl McKenna, PC Ramsubhag, PC Persad, PC McIntyre, PC Ifill and others, responded.
Ten spent 9mm shells were recovered by crime scene investigators.
The latest killing took the murder toll to 597. The comparative figure for the same time last year was 447.