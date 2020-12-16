Police found six Venezuelans soon after they sneaked into Trinidad on Tuesday.
At 11.15 am, officers attached to the South-Western Division Task Force were on mobile patrol along the S.S Erin Road, Siparia, in the vicinity of China Gardens, when they noticed people getting out of a passenger car.
The officers intercepted the group and discovered six illegal Venezuelans – four males, a female and a child.
The six and the driver, a 39-year-old national, were detained. The group was taken to be medically examined and quarantined before being handed over to Immigration officials to be repatriated.