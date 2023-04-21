Sixteen-year-old Aliyah Williamson is missing and the police is seeking the public’s help to find her.
Williamson of Aping Street, Longdenville, was last seen on Thursday and was reported missing to the Longdenville police post.
She is of East Indian descent, five feet, four inches tall, slim built and dark brown in complexion. Williamson was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a brown t-shirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Longdenville police post at 665-4539. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.