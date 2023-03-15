judge's gavel

A 60-year-old man has been charged with the August 2022 murder of Nirmala Jaggernath.

Cliff Hosein, aka ‘Sexy’, who is currently serving a sentence for larceny offences in the Central Division, was charged at the Port of Spain Prison on March 14, with Jaggernath's murder.

The matter was called in his absence in the San Fernando First Magistrates’ Court, before magistrate Debby Ann Bassaw, on that same day and it was adjourned to April 6.

Jaggernath, 64, aka ‘Shirley’, was at her Pointe a Pierre Road, San Fernando home on August 11, 2022, when she allegedly got into an argument with a man. Sometime later, her body was found lying motionless in the house and a report made to the police.

Investigations, spearheaded by Supt Dhillpaul and supervised by ASP Persad, Insp Hosein and Sgts Forbes and Smith, resulted in the arrest of a male suspect in connection with the matter. Hosein was charged with the offence by constable Dyer-Baptiste, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.

Advice in this matter was received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, on February 8.

