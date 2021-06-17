BURNT human skeletal remains were found in an abandoned cane field road in Gasparillo on Thursday by police officers following leads into the disappearance of missing Kadijah Flament.
The remains were spotted by officers of the Air Support Unit conducting surveillance using drones at Caroni Agriculture Land at Reform Road.
Police said the skeletal remains were found almost half of a kilometre into the dirt road, in an area where garbage is dumped and burnt.
Simultaneously, the family and hunters search and rescue group were a 15-minute drive away combing the ponds at he search at the ponds at Usine/ Ste Madeleine, an EMBD site, and bushy areas and clearings along M1 Ring Road.
Armed with cutlasses, the hunters, family and volunteers y combed the weeds at the perimeter of the ponds, while others dived beneath the aquatic plants and lilies in the ponds combing the muddy bed beneath.
The water level at times were at the necks of the hunters who are assisting in the search for evidence of the missing woman.
Flament, 25, last spoke to her mother on June 7, and since then calls and texts to her cell phone were not returned.
Her aunt, Anita Flament, reported her missing to the police, and officers later tracked her cell phone via a cell tower to an area near Olera Heights, Circular Road, San Fernando.
Flament’s family suspects she was killed in an apartment of a building complex and her body was carried down several floors and placed in a vehicle to be disposed of.
Police had detained a woman, a nurse, a close friend of Flament and the guardian to her eight-year-old daughter, but she is Covid-19 positive and is in self-quarantine at her home.
Family, friends, volunteers and police have been combing areas on the outskirts of San Fernando since Sunday, searching abandoned canefields and tracks at M1 and M2 Ring Roads, Reform Village,
Tarodale, Palmyra, and Daisey Road, Ste Madeleine.
Kadijah's mother, Anastasia Flament, has been involved in the searches parties with family members, friends and volunteers, hoping for a trace of the second of her five children.
Relatives have also had nightly candlelight vigils and virtual prayer services hoping for a breakthrough in the case.
A district medical officer viewed the remains and they were placed in an evidence bag.
They were removed to a funeral home pending post-mortem and determination at the Forensic Science Center, St James, on Friday.
A relative contacted by Express on Thursday night, said family members were not yet informed of the find by police as they continued to pray for closure in a Zoom meeting.
Crime scene investigators retrieved soil samples.
Insp Ramplard of the Air Support Unit, PC Mahabir, Insp Maraj, Sgt Forbes, Supt Sean Dhilpaul, PC Ramnasar, PC Ramnarine, PC Julamsingh were at the crime scene.