Two men on a hunting expedition along a bushy area at Signal Hill Road in the vicinity of Scarborough General Hospital discovered skeletal remains resembling that of a human around 1.40 p.m. on Wednesday.
The skull was separated from the remainder of the body, which was in a ravine.
The men asked police officers, who were on patrol nearby, for assistance.
The officers checked the area and contacted District Medical Officer Dr Clinker, who viewed the remains and ordered the removal to the mortuary at Scarborough General Hospital, pending a forensic post-mortem.