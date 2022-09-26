POLICE officers responding to a report on Friday afternoon that three bodies were discovered on a beach in Cedros, turned up to find human skeletal remains.
At around 3.45 p.m. an anonymous caller to the Cedros Police Station informed them of the find at Chatham south beach.
ASP Nanan, Insp Ali, PCs Boodoo, Seecharan and Wares and other officers of the Point Fortin CID, and Homicide Bureau of Region III found the skeletal remains of one person about two miles west of Chatham south beach and about 20 feet from the shore, near an abandoned hotel.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III also responded, and the bones were retrieved and to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), the TTPS at 555, 999, or send the information to the TTPS app.