A GUAYAGUAYARE homeowner walking on a beach near her home discovered a human skull on the shoreline.
The find was made around 9 a.m. on Monday, approximately 60 metres to the rear of her beachfront residence in Guayaguayare Road.
She removed it from the shoreline, secured it, and contacted the police.
Insp Ramkaran and other officers responded, and the homeowner handed over the skull and pointed out to the officers where it was found.
However, at the time the tide was high and officers were unable to venture out to where the skull was initially found. A search was conducted of the surroundings, but nothing else unusual was found.
PC Jaikaran is continuing investigations.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, Mayaro police at 630-1230-4 or send the information to the TTPS App.