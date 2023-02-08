MORE than a week after police responded to a crime scene where human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle, detectives returned there as they discovered what may be part of a human skull.
On Monday, homicide detectives, crime scene and forensic experts returned to the scene at Cedar Hill Road in Claxton Bay and retrieved the remains, which appear to be human, police said.
Police have appealed to the public to avoid speculation on the investigations, and to be sensitive to the families of missing people.
On the night of January 28, a burnt-out vehicle, with human skeletal remains in the rear passenger seat, was found in a Mazda 3 motor car in a dirt track off the Sir Solomon Hochoy highway.
First responders PCs Harripersad and Regis of Highway Patrol South were on mobile patrol along the south-bound lane of the highway when they received information from a passer-by of a vehicle on fire at Cedar Hill Road around 9 p.m.
Fire officers, led by FSOs Lewis, Sirjusingh and Burke of the Couva Fire Station, extinguished the blaze and the officers observed skeletal remains in the back seat of the vehicle.
The vehicle was taken by wrecker to the Couva Police Station for further processing.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS App.