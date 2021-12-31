THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is urging the public to use caution in the use of fireworks to ring in the new year tonight.
“Fireworks and fire lanterns (aka sky lanterns) may be lovely to look at, but they pose a danger to electricity infrastructure, property and animals. If not handled properly, they can also cause burns and other physical injuries,” T&TEC said in a release yesterday.
“Before using fireworks or fire lanterns, we encourage persons to consider the elderly and sick, other persons who may be sensitive to sudden, loud noises, and pets,” the utility said.
T&TEC said if you must use fireworks/fire lanterns, please be guided as follows:
lCarefully set up and use fireworks/lanterns in an open area, clear of overhead power lines.
lDo not string fireworks on utility poles
lPoint fireworks away from homes/buildings. Keep away from bush, leaves and flammable substances.
lWatch out for utility lines that they could strike.
lBuy only legal fireworks (legal fireworks should have a label with the manufacturer’s name and directions for use. Illegal ones are typically not labelled, may contain misspelled words or non-English language).
lChildren under the age of 12 should never play with fireworks or lanterns. Children above this age should be supervised by an adult.
lHave consideration for others — babies, the sick and elderly.
lLimit your use of fireworks. Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be extremely frightened or stressed by loud noises. Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk that they may run loose or get injured.