The life of slain lifeguard Gideon Hollis Valdez was celebrated on Wednesday during a service at Belgrove’s Funeral Home, Tacarigua.
The Express and TV6 attempted to cover the event, but were met with strong opposition from Valdez’s relatives, who ordered all media to leave the premises.
On the morning of July 29, the bodies of Gideon Valdez and Shireen Bailey-Valdez were found at their Rincon Road, Las Cuevas, home. Both had been shot and killed in what residents and relatives described as a love triangle gone sour.
The couple had been married for eight years, during which time Shireen and Franklyn “Abel” Clement had an ongoing relationship.
Relatives had said this year the married couple had been “on a break” for over a month and a half, during which time Clement and Shireen had a relationship.
When Gideon and Shireen got back together, however, Clement became upset.
Relative said days before the murders, Clement physically threatened Shireen to leave her husband, which she refused to do. He then gave her four days to live, and then took her life.
Clement’s body was found days later in a forest near the murder scene, from what police said was a self-inflicted wound.
Both Gideon and his wife were lifeguards.
The funeral was carried live on YouTube. Speaking on Valdez’s behalf was one of his friends, Derrick Gooding, who said, “It hurts to see him claimed by death at just 41 (years), leaving so many to mourn.”
He said his friend, whom he knew since 2001, was a man of peace, adding that some may have seen this as a weakness but God saw it as strength.
“He always sought a way to be peaceful and it hurt him as he strived to retain peace without erupting, and really it takes strength to remain calm under provocation,” said Gooding.
“The fact that he was a loving man is evident by the turnout here today,” he added.
“He was just the best... from trainee to now, he was just the best. He gave advice and was a great listener.”
Bailey-Valdez’s funeral service is expected to take place today.