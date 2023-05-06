PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he and Works Minister Rohan Sinanan were blocked by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) from visiting the national quarry in Tobago.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure at the opening of the new Diego Martin Community centre at Church Street on Thursday.

Rowley noted he is a trained geologist with a track record and history of expertise with respect to crushed rock, as he noted that he was among the first employees of the National Quarries.