Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are becoming an endangered species, said Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh, as he commented on the killing of a man in Freeport on Friday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as Simeon Baptiste, also known as “Teeths”, of Longdenville.

At around 4.10 p.m. Baptiste, a ‘ph’ taxidriver was attacked by a man with a firearm, who shot him in the head as he stood near a taxi stand on St Mary’s Junction.

Simeon fell to the pavement and died almost instantly.

The gunman ran off and police suspect that he entered a waiting vehicle and escaped.

Indarsingh lamented that another citizen had fallen to the plague of gun violence that has been sweeping across the nation.

“The rampage of the lawlessness continues. The life of another citizen has been snuffed out. It happened at the entrance to the Couva South constituency. How many more must die? How many more home invasions with there be? This country is like the Wild Wild West in any area,” said Indarsingh.

The Couva South MP added, “Where is our Prime Minister? It is time for citizens to push back on this government. You can be killed in Trinidad and Tobago at any point in time and any place. Citizens of this country are endangered species because of the incompetence of this Prime Minister and his Minister of National Security. Criminals have taken over this country and are no longer on the run.”

Officers of the Freeport Police Station, Central Division Task Force and Homicide Region III detectives responded.

A motive has not yet been established for the killing, police said.

