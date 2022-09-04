“HAD I known, I would have put a stop to it,” the father of 25-year-old Bridget James said yesterday of her relationship with Trinibad artiste Kalonji Arthur.
The Sunday Express spoke to Patrick James via cellphone yesterday from his Maracas Valley, St Joseph, home. He said he had no idea his daughter, who was murdered on Friday, was dating Arthur.
Around 2.15 p.m. on Friday, artiste Kalonji Arthur and Bridget, 25, who recently left her job at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, had just gotten into his Toyota Altis and were about to leave the BRIX Hotel, Autograph Collection, off Coblentz Avenue, Cascade, when a group of men armed with assault rifles ambushed them and opened fire.
Arthur was struck in both legs, and James was shot several times about the upper body. The killers then fled in a waiting vehicle. Both injured were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where James was pronounced dead on arrival. Arthur remained in stable condition up to last night.
James said his daughter had celebrated her birthday on Thursday.
Asked if he knew about Arthur, he replied that he did not. “We didn’t know him at all, and we saw his photo for the first time on Friday,” he said.
“If I had only known (who she had been liming with) that would not have taken place; but I did not get a chance to talk to her because I would have put a stop to that long time,” he said.
He said on Thursday morning when he awoke, he wished her a happy birthday. “She told me that she would be going out with friends and I thought it was friends from work, so I knew it was her birthday and I wanted her to enjoy it,” he said.
Failure not an option
James then passed the phone to his father for the interview to continue, as he said he was too distraught to speak.
“She was the most caring person you would ever meet, and let’s not talk about her intellect,” said grandpa James.
“I knew her very well as a child growing up and she was a bookworm until the last, as she was the kind of person... She had always been an excellent student, as failure was never on her agenda. She always believed in passing once the first time and here is this situation (her murder) and it shocked all of us,” he said.
He said his granddaughter’s death reminded him of the movie, The Wrong Turn. “I was discussing with her dad that she did not even get a chance, as we all make mistakes in life, and with this incident she was never given a chance,” he said.
He explained that she left her job at the accounting firm, as she had been hired by another firm in the Cayman Islands. “She was heading to the new job and she was to start that job this month, and on Thursday she got her certificate of character as that was the only thing holding her back,” he said.
James had three other brothers and one sister, and had attained seven Ones after completing her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) at Caribbean Union College in Maracas Valley, St Joseph.
Caribbean’s top performer
A June 2019 post on the local Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Facebook page described James as the “Caribbean’s top performer, Advanced Financial Management, June 2019”.
The article also quotes her stating she had been inspired by Nelson Mandela’s words: “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” She noted this achievement would not have been possible “without God and the support system of friends and family”.
She continued, “The best advice I can give to anyone attempting AFM or any ACCA paper is to practise past paper questions as much as you can under time constraints to practise time management. Read all ACCA’s Technical Articles and, if you can, it is always helpful to study in groups, as your friends may be able to explain topics which you may be struggling to grasp.”