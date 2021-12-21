Kicking and screaming, seven-year-old Vision De Peza was reluctant to leave Indian Bay at Chaguaramas yesterday.
He kept heading back for a final splash. His mother, Carenage resident Aaliyah Hope, coaxed him into leaving before noon. However, Hope shared his love for the vast expanse of sunlit ocean, bordered by almond trees.
Yesterday the nation’s beaches reopened from 5 a.m. to noon after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave the nod.
There was no massive turnout, however.
Hope said: “He (son) loves the beach. I love the beach. We were happy to get out and have a sea bath. Even the baby, who is seven months old, had a sea bath first time. We will come back soon. It’s so refreshing to enjoy the sea after such a long time.”
Asked how they family was celebrating Christmas, she said: “Just normal Christmas lunch with lasagna, rice and peas, baked chicken and ham. Relaxing.”
As far as the eye could see, there were about 25 people at the bay. Adults sporting masks strolled along the shore. Two women criticised Rowley for his previous decision to keep the beaches closed. Another woman who had just arrived gushed “Thank you, Keith Rowley. It’s a great Christmas gift” and hit the water. Others sat absorbing the sights and sounds of the ocean which was hemmed in by the pier. The children were splashing around, and swimming to their heart’s delight.
Nature’s bounty
At the Macqueripe Bay car park, Sea Lots residents Chantal Slater-Peniston and Crystal Milan were preparing to return home. Slater-Peniston brought her twin boys Amari, and Amar, seven, for their much-anticipated sea bath.
She said: “They love the beach. They packed their Spider-Man towels. They could not get enough of it. It was nice for us. The water was a tad rough but we had some fun. Although I am self employed, it took a lot of planning to get here.”
When asked if they were excited to return, the boys chorused, “Yes.”
Down the steep path, it was impossible to miss nature’s bounty. A howler monkey was perched on a bamboo stool. Red, ripened pomeracs had fallen, and started rotting. Wild flowers were blooming. Broad-leafed travellers’ palm stood like sentinels.
As St James resident Greg Harewood exited, he appeared pleased as punch.
He quipped, “You can’t put a price or time on this sea bath. Heavenly.”
Chaguaramas development officers Constantine and Lalla kept watch.
Asked about the turnout, Constantine said: “We expected more people. But we had about 25. They were here from about 5 a.m. Numbers will pick up, as time goes by. People have to adhere to no food. No alcohol. No beach parties.”
Diego Martin driver Julien Stephenson admitted his desire was not to take a dip in the ocean. Instead he pined for the scenic drive. He said: “Today started with a shower of blessing around 5 a.m. Now the sun is shining brightly. Swathes of greenery. I envy people who are in Tobago. They have Pigeon Point and Buccoo Reef. Just looking at the ocean can help you de-stress.”
He added: “Imagine, there is a Catholic church in Diego. Every other day, there is a hearse parked outside. It’s the first time in my life I have seen funerals with such frequency. It’s alarming. It’s one of the saddest Christmases for some people. Water can be both therapeutic, cleansing and healing.”