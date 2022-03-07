Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Saturday the 75,000 Pfizer vaccines were gifted to Trinidad and Tobago by the United States’ government on Thursday was the first half of the last tranche of vaccine donations to the country.
But, according to the minister, the receipt of the second 75,000 vaccines is dependent on local uptake of the vaccine.
Deyalsingh, who spoke at a Covid-19 news conference on Saturday, thanked the US government for the donation. He said that after the dumping of 260,000 expired vaccines, the new tranche came with a “proviso” that a significant portion of the first 75,000 must be used before the country can access the second half.
“We received part of the third tranche of Pfizer vaccines on Thursday morning, 75,000 of 150,000. I want again to thank the US government and people and the President of the US for making the Pfizer vaccines available for us. However, this gift comes with a proviso. You may recall we had to unfortunately dump roughly 260,000 Pfizer vaccines which were gifted to us.”
“I want to alert the population, if we do not use the (vaccines) or show an appetite to use a significant or all of these 75,000 doses, we would be jeopardising our ability to receive any more vaccines. I want to put that on the table, these Pfizer vaccines which the population was clamouring for at some point in time, they are here. Let us use it and alert the population that if we don’t use this 75,000 or a significant portion of it we don’t do ourselves any favours in getting the second tranche of 75,000,” he said.
The vaccines, he said, were already distributed to mass vaccination sites.
However, he said, the school vaccination programme for those between the ages of 12 and 18 would be postponed until March 14. As a result of slow uptake, he said, an analysis is being conducted by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.
“The school programme from 12-18 will start on Monday, 14th March, and not next week, the reason being that our minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and myself want to do an analysis of why the uptake was so low. Because it is taking a lot of resources to administer maybe ten vaccines a day or so. We are doing a little analysis. I have nurse Grace Sookchan along with her counterparts at the Ministry of Education doing a deep dive into the issue and, based on what we learn, we are going to restart the programme in a better place from Monday, 14th March,” he said.