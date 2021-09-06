A 52-year-old father of three, who sold barbecued items from a Chaguanas outlet on weekends, was shot dead on Saturday night.
Police said Ramnarace Nandoo, of Bamboo Settlement #3, was closing his business-place located at Montrose Junction, Chaguanas, when two gunmen ran up to him and announced a robbery. Police said when he tried to close a door to prevent them from coming in one of the men fired a single shot at Nandoo.
His relatives who were there at the time attended to him while the criminals ran off without taking anything.
They took him to the Chaguanas Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Express visited his home yesterday and spoke to his wife, Chan Nandoo who said they had been selling in Chaguanas over nine years.
“We were closing up around 8.45 p.m. and we were taking items from outside to inside. We were all inside the shop but apparently my husband saw this guy running up into the yard and into the shop and when he saw him he tried to close a burglar-proof door because he always said if you all ever saw bandits, run inside and lock the door and that’s what he tried to do,” she said.
She added, “He could not get the door closed and the guy ran up to him and shouted ‘where the money, where the money’. My husband panicked and said we have no money and the man shot him.”
She said she did not see the bandits but heard the commotion and then the single gunshot.
“He was a very fun-loving and jolly guy and everyone who knew him loved him. He was the life of the party and this is really hurting us,” she said.
In another incident, a man identified only as Shakeel was shot dead at a playing field in Malabar around 3.15 p.m. on Saturday.
Homicide Bureau officers from Region Two are continuing investigations into both incidents.
The 2021 murder toll stood at 260 up to last night.