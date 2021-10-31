A small village in South Trinidad has finally gotten its first little library, thanks to 23-year-old Travis Foster.
Foster, an engineering student, says the idea for the library was inspired in part by the birth of his niece last year.
He said on Friday he wanted to do something for his niece so that by the time she grew up, she would be elated when she found out that in honour of her birth, the little library had been built.
“It was also an opportunity to give back to the community and hopefully encourage more togetherness and camaraderie,” Foster said.
He explained how the library took a couple of months to move from concept to creation.
He said, “On Instagram, there is a page I stumbled across called Little Free Library. It is a non-profit organisation based in the United States. It gives people from various communities around the world the opportunity to build or buy their libraries from them. People go ahead and put the libraries in their communities, where other people can go and donate and take books to read.”
Foster not only selected the books, but he also sketched the plans for the library to be built.
He said, “I designed the library and sent the plans to a local company that built it for me. It took about a month to create it, and my dad and I, once it was completed, installed it.
“The library is located at Reform Village Community Centre, San Fernando. It is the first library in the village. It was launched on Monday, and the response by the public has been tremendous.”
The library is 36 inches high, 24 inches wide and 18 inches long, and can hold up to 100 books.
Foster said, “No one is going out much these days due to the pandemic. I thought this would be a great way for the community to come together safely and do a positive activity such as reading. They can go to the park and read a book or take a book home and share it with loved ones. I plan to set up a sanitisation station at the library so people won’t be afraid to go and take books.”
Hoping to encourage and promote the importance of reading, Foster said, “Everything is totally free. Persons can come and borrow books or take books home. Those who have extra books and would like to donate them to the library can do so.”
Foster says the library is very diverse, and they carry an array of textbooks in various subjects, and storybooks.
He said with two schools near the library, all of the books are kid-friendly.
“We also want to assist impoverished families in the area who are unable to purchase their child’s textbooks.”
Foster says he hopes his act of kindness will motivate others to do the same.