Police arrested a man from Mayaro after cheese, cattle and birds were seen being off-loaded from a boat on Sunday.
According to police reports, officers of the Mayaro police station were on an anti-crime exercise when they went to Sea Spray Road, Manzanilla Road, Mayaro where they conducted surveillance.
The officers saw three people removing items from a boat. The items were later identified as ten buckets of cheese, four cattle, ten yellow and blue macaws, seven yellow head parrots in crocus bags, and three cages with a quantity of Bull Finch birds.
As the officers approached the boat, two individuals ran along the shoreline into some nearby bushes. A chase ensued and a 27-year-old man from Eccles Road, Mayaro was arrested.
Officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Mayaro Task Force were also involved in the exercise.
Constable Guerra is continuing investigations in collaboration with the Fisheries and Customs Divisions.