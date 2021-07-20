Residents of Pepper Village, Sewlal Trace, Almond Drive, Fyzabad have been overrun with Lissachatina fulica, or better known as the Giant African Snail (GAS).
Globally it is one of the most damaging snails because it is a health risk as it is a carrier for rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis in humans.
The GAS can grow 20 cm in length and can often be found on and under leaves, along the drains, on walls, in shrub borders, under garbage, in the dirt, on vehicles, and in dark, moist areas.
One resident told the Express he had at least 500 of the slow-moving pests in his backyard.
Pensioner Ralph Brown said he has been dealing with the (GAS) infestation problem for more than two months and is overwhelmed.
"I don't know what else to do. I lost my entire backyard kitchen garden to these snails. As soon as I get rid of it, some more comes back. I reported the matter weeks ago to the ministry, hoping to get some assistance to alleviate the problem. All I got were flyers showing me how to get rid of it. I have tried everything on the flyer. From the bleach to the snail bait, and as soon as you get rid of some, more comes back. There are elderly folk and children in this area not able to handle the problem. What makes the matter worse is that some people are handling the snails with their bare hands and are improperly disposing of them. I want the ministry to step in and do something about it because it can spread to other areas. We don't know what else to do. This problem is beyond us," Brown said.
On Monday, Councillor for Mon Desir Fyzabad Deryck Bowrin says the infestation of the Giant African Snail is a big problem the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries should not thrust solely on the public to get rid of it.
"There should be exceptions for the elderly and those with disabilities who may not have the wherewithal to deal with such a problem," Bowrin said.
"I got a report about the infestation about three weeks ago. I contacted the Ministry of Agriculture on it and thought it was handled already. Those snails are very dangerous. People from other areas contacted me about it, but their situation was rectified. Someone from San Francique and another person from Chaguanas said they had seen some of the Giant African Snails in their garden, but they took care of it. It is the first time I have heard of an infestation of Giant African Snails at Almond Drive, but I will approach the ministry again on the matter," he said.
Bowrin said it is not satisfactory for the Ministry of Agriculture to leave the disposal of the Giant African Snail to the public.
Though the ministry has a hotline number and an email to report GAS sightings, the emphasis is on the public to get rid of the pest.
The Ministry of Agriculture created a factsheet on the GAS. It highlights the importance of proper disposal of living snails, but the dead or dying ones too.
The ministry states:
Dying snails release viable eggs into the soil.
The eggs hatch and the snail population continues.
Dead snails give off a bad odour.
Dead snails attract birds, rodents and other creatures to the area.