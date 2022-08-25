Richard “Snake” Marcelle, the man who kicked dirty water on current National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds during a tour of Beetham Gardens back in August 2018, was killed during a shoot-out with police on Tuesday night.
Residents, some of whom admitted 35-year-old Marcelle “was in the life”, have given the assurance that they will not be staging any protests on his behalf... for now.
Police said that around 10 p.m., officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force were on mobile patrol in Beetham Gardens, when they said they came under heavy gunfire.
Officers fired back and, when they investigated where the shots came from, they found Marcelle bleeding from gunshot wounds about the body. They took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Beetham residents interviewed yesterday gave a different version of events.
One man, who did not want his name used, said he was liming with Marcelle minutes before he was killed. He claimed police showed up that night in a black unmarked SUV.
“Around 9.15 p.m. the police car came with its high beams on, and we done know the place wild and is Beetham, so we saying gunman and everybody just scattered,” he said.
“Snake, he run up his street (17th Street), and the police just kept following him, and they hang out the window and shot at him,” he said.
Asked how they knew they were police, he replied: “We didn’t know if it was police at first, but when they come out, they just picked him up, put him in the jeep and they gone with him and they saying it was a shoot-out with police.”
He said a group of other officers returned to the scene, looking for the gun presumably used by Marcelle, but it was not found.
Asked why the police would have wanted him dead, he claimed that ever since the 2018 incident with Hinds, Marcelle had been “targeted” by police.
Another resident, a woman who also asked not to be named, gave a different reason behind Marcelle’s death.
“Leh we be real... he lived the life. He stopped, though... he stopped for his son and for betterment for his son,” she said.
Temika Joseph-Inness, mother of Marcelle’s 12-year-old son, described the deceased as a fun-loving person and a fighter for his community.
“He is good in the hands of the Lord and he was a really, really great fighter for his community,” she said.
“We don’t want to remember him as the ‘water splasher’, but as a man who tried to fight for his community, but he may not have known how to deal with things properly,” she added.
She said he worked in the Unemployment Relief Programme and did odd jobs and sold soft drinks and snacks to provide for his son.
On August 14, 2018, Laventille West MP Hinds was touring flood-affected areas in Beetham Gardens with councillor Akil Audain, when Marcelle began cursing and kicking water at Hinds.
He later appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate, pleaded guilty and was fined $400.
Marcelle was the 24th person killed by police for the year.
Negative culture
Yesterday, Emancipation Support Committee chairman Khafra Kambon called for an investigation into the death of 31-year-old Celestine “Six” Richards, who was killed by police on August 18 at his Belmont home. Police said officers stormed Richards’ home, he pointed a gun at them and they shot him, fearing for their lives.
Kambon said there was a developing negative culture within the Police Service, which he said was strengthened by the former police commissioner (Gary Griffith).
He said this “culture” placed persons of African descent in danger, and that the language and the uniforms of the Police Service reflected this.