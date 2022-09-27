Snakey (Heaven Charles) is the 2022 Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch.
Snakey’s “What Yuh Need Again Trinbago”, an impassioned call for nationals to appreciate the rich history and national resources of Trinidad and Tobago, bested a loaded field of calypso heavyweights, to take the once-in-a-decade title and $200,000 cash prize, on Sunday night, at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The Carapichaima-born entertainer beat former child star Aaron Duncan’s “Luv Meh Country Bad” and former National Calypso Monarch Karene Asche (“Forever Diamond”) into second and third places, respectively.
The Independence Calypso Monarch is held every ten years. Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon) was the last winner of the title in 2012 with “Bear With Me”.
Snakey, who first turned heads in 2014 with his chutney soca hit “The Dhoti Song”, called his first calypso title “a timely blessing” after his family was made to endure “the most difficult 12 months of their lives”.
The Charles family lost their matriarch Marilyn Charles last year. Then the family home on Orange Field Road, Carapichaima, was gutted by fire in January.
“This (the win) is a testimony of God’s presence. God will forever be alive and he work and show me, aye I could do this. When I saw the competition I ask God to help me to pen something and do this the right way so I could make a meaningful contribution towards my family home. You know now is a difficult time,” an emotional Snakey told the Express yesterday.
Snakey said, even before competing, his calypso started bringing his family back together, after the pain of the double loss of their mother and home drove them apart.
“She was the backbone of the family and used to keep us together and with her passing we didn’t have that spine. But, this song and that whole movement and competition gave a purpose and brought the family back together. I put all the pain and anguish into the writing and when I played the demo for my sister she started to cry,” Snakey revealed.
Duncan: Second place feels like victory
Duncan said placing second in a competition packed with “prolific acts” on the Big Yard stage felt like a win in his books.
“It is one of the greatest things I’ve accomplished. I feel very overwhelmed. I feel like I won. I went up against nine prolific artistes and for me to hear they call the top three acts to come on stage and my name was there, I felt like I accomplished what I set out to do,” Duncan told the Express via phone yesterday.
Duncan called Snakey a deserved winner on the night, adding: “The performance Snakey put on was a winner, it was a great show and Karene, too, she was amazing.”
Snakey, a former Part Time winner (1996) and double finalist in the International Soca Monarch and Chutney Soca Monarch competitions, said this victory is also a testament to the power of persistence.
“This is a huge validation for me, given the strength of the field I competed against. What is the real beauty for me is this is actually my personality. I is a man have my national pride...I have had the opportunity to travel out of T&T and it gives you an appreciation for what you have.
“What I loved about the Jubilee competition is it put me in a place to do research and study the history and people of my country. I had to dig into myself and study what about us makes us so significant in the world,” Snakey said.
Snakey, who runs his own barber shop, says he plans to be sensible with his winnings and make a shrewd investment.
“I eh want to be wild. Yuh see like right now, I here trimming. I back in the barber shop already. I came here seven o’clock this morning. Apart from helping to build back the family home, I want to be financially literate. We in a kind of tough time now so yuh cyah get too excited. Yuh have to study what’s the best investment. How to make yuh money turn over, futuristic thinking nah, for yuh family.
“But, to answer de question...yes, Orange Field Road and St Thomas Village, we must do a little, small celebration,” he concluded.