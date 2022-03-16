Tomorrow marks a month since 33-year-old Zephaniah Harripaul went missing.
Yesterday, the police continued their search for Harripaul, this time in the waters off Chaguaramas.
Police sources said this was not the first time such an operation was carried out and they were following certain leads with the aim of finding the missing man.
Last weekend, searches continued in forested areas near where Harripaul was last seen.
Harripaul, a supervisor at Tucker Energy Services in Chaguaramas, was snatched from his place of work around 2 a.m. on February 17.
He was outside working when two men visited the building. They told security guards they were there “to pick up a man” who worked at the location. Harripaul went to his office to retrieve a flashlight, and that was when he was snatched and bundled into a vehicle which then sped off. He has not been heard from since.