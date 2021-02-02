finalist

Eleven singers have made it to the final of the 2021 International Soca Monarch (ISM) final scheduled to take place on Carnival Friday, February 12 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts.

Making the cut are Aaron Duncan, Blaxx, Farmer Nappy, Melly Rose, Olatunji, Preedy, Rome, Trinidad Ghost, Trinidad Killa, Turner and the duo comprising Viking Ding Ding and Mical Teja.

Neither of last year’s winners, Iwer George and Kees Dieffenthaller (Power) nor College Boy Jesse (Groovy) made it into the final.

Simon Baptiste, creative director told the Express in a previous interview that there will be no defending monarchs and the 2021 winners will have to submit their songs to the ISM for consideration like the other artistes.

The final will see the competitors performing to a live band and they will be allowed to enhance their presentations with props including dancers. There will also be a limited audience, in accordance to what COVID protocols allow for by the night of the competition. The show will be broadcast live on CCN TV6.

