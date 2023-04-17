Soca music is definitely loved and appreciated by many people in Jamaica and the events of Jamaica Carnival this past weekend showed and proved this is true beyond a shadow of a doubt.
Thousands of Jamaican nationals joined tourists from across the region and outside of it and participated in numerous Carnival and soca-themed events over the past two weekends in the land that’s renowned for reggae and dancehall music.
Kes the Band’s live concert hosted by SunNation at Sabina Park last Thursday and the first-ever WI Fete at the same venue last Saturday night attracted thousands of willing and eager participants, even as Trinidad staple event such as Private Ryan’s Soca Brainwash, Scorch’s Duck Work and Caesar’s Army’s A.M. Bush Jouvert also drew huge crowds to different locations in and around the capital city of Kingston.
Creative Carnival decor, themes, customs, aesthetics and soundscapes prevailed throughout the festivities with sprinkles of dancehall and reggae for good measure, similar to the mix experienced in Trinidad Carnival as it has evolved over the past two decades.
Soca superstar Machel Montano made note of this phenomenon during his first performance with a full band on the island in many years on Saturday night and Road March King Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) also shared a story of a time when soca artistes were not so readily accepted on the island.
“The year is 2023,” he related after applauding the massive crowd for singing his hit song “Differentology” word for word.
“The last time I set foot inside here it was 2000. I didn’t understand Jamaica dem times and ah come here with muh arrogant self and feel ah coulda do wha ah want. Delano from Rennaissance gimme de microphone and ah say gimme that dancehall riddim and ah woman in de crowd say ‘come offa dat, who is you’ and boo me straight off de stage. Ah fly back home to Trinidad that night and ah say ah never coming back to Jamaica again...”
Garlin freestyled the second half of the story in time with his hit song and the crowd’s response was tremendous. Performing with his live band, Garlin showed masterful crowd control, stage presence and potent delivery, alongside his trademarked freestylestyling (extemporaneous) skills.
The 2023 Trinidad Road March contenders, Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle), also enjoyed their time onstage, as did three-time Soca Monarch Voice (Aaron St Louis) when he appeared during Montano’s closing set.
Agent Sasco (Jeffrey Campbell), who sings on the new Caribbean Airlines theme song “Welcome Home”, and rising star Valiant (Raheem Bowes) were among the few Jamaican, non-soca performers on the night and both were greeted warmly by the audience, but the soca stars were definitely the highlight and main attraction at Wi Fete.
Similarly, at Kes’ concert two days prior, recent collaborator Busy Signal (Reanno Gordon) was welcomed and enjoyed by the masses assembled, but it was Iwer George’s (Neil George) 2020 collaboration, “Stage Gone Bad”, that sent the crowd into frenzy with Carnival fanfare, such as jumping, wining and waving rags and flags.
Event co-ordinator Damian Archie has been producing events with Caesar’s Army and others at Jamaica Carnival for over a decade and says the cultural integration is still a work in progress.
He said: “The Jamaicans have their own ways of doing things generally, but over the years, they have observed us and taken stock of how we do things and so now they are more willing to collaborate and trust us more to handle certain aspects and there are still things that can be improved on all sides, but the music is there - soca is at a level now where we have two and three different generations of talent who are professionals and have hits and catalogue and varying degrees of stage experience. So there are about two generation who have grown up loving them and loving soca music as much as they love any other genre.
"Jamaica’s Carnival is not on our level yet in terms of size, organisation, logistics etc, but because they are a very expressive and confident people, the parade is on a different level by itself at the same time.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Opposition will welcome a regional action plan on crime and will await to see what comes…
The existing legislative framework in Trinidad and Tobago does not support equal opportunity…
A name for Tobago’s newest political party is expected to be voted on and announced today.
Soca music is definitely loved and appreciated by many people in Jamaica and the events of J…
Head of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) Vallence Rambharat called for service prov…
About half an hour after he left his home to head to the supermarket, Troy Fabien got a phon…