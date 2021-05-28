NUMEROUS cyber-crime incidents have been reported over the past weeks.
These include phishing, scareware, cyberbullying, extortion and sextortion.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cyber Security Incident Response Team (TTCSIRT) has advised that should citizens feel they are in such situations, they should immediately end the interaction with the attacker and report the incident.
A release from the TTCSIRT explained that phishing involves sending emails, texts or making calls to persons aimed at creating a sense of urgency, curiosity or fear in victims which results in them revealing sensitive information (address, credentials, verification codes, banking information), clicking on links to malicious websites or opening attachments that contain malware.
"The attacker in many phishing scenarios seen in Trinidad and Tobago, acts as someone of authority in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, government personnel or simply someone you already know," the release stated.
Scareware, the TTCSIRT said, involves victims being contacted and told that their devices (phones, laptop, desktop) are infected with malware and they need to install software or give access to the device in order to resolve the issue.
These are fictitious threats which can result in the attacker gaining access the person’s device, stealing sensitive information and locking the person out of the device or specific applications (email, social media platforms and other authenticated accounts).
Cyberbullying, it said, involves sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else.
It can include sharing personal or private information that causes embarrassment or humiliation.
Cyberbullying, the TTSCIRT said, may also be tied together with extortion which is obtaining something (eg. money, documents) through force or threats or sextortion which it described as obtaining something by threatening to leak or distribute private and sensitive material of a sexual nature.
To avoid becoming a victim, the TTSCIRT has advised that people:
· Never share any account login information with anyone
· Use multifactor authentication when supported by applications
· Do not open URLs or attachments from suspicious sources
· Verify requester’s information before proceeding to discuss confidential information
· Do not get involved in situations which may lead to risks
· Become more cyber aware
The TTCSIRT urges the public to continue reporting these cyber-crime incidents to TTPS Cyber-Crime Unit via their website, https://www.ttps.gov.tt/Report-A-Crime, or call 612-0742, 715-2072.
It added, “If you feel as though you are in a situation similar to those listed above, immediately end the interaction with the attacker to avoid revealing information and report the incident providing as much information as you can recall.
Important information to include in the report are as follows: the name of the person who contacted you, the means in which you were contacted (e.g. email, telephone etc.), the caller’s ID or email address, details of the interaction and any other relevant information which may help with the investigation.”