David Welch

Social media activist group Trio.TT's United for Change Chairman David Welch was charged by police for the offences of use of insulting language and resisting arrest, and also issued with a ticket for failing to wear a face mask in public on Wednesday.

Welch, of Hirondelle Street, Morvant, was scheduled for a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Thursday.

A police report said that at around 3.45 p.m. on Monday, PCs Bacchus, Harrypersad and Marshall of the Port-of-Spain Task Force, were on mobile patrol proceeding north along Abercromby Street in the vicinity of the Red House.

PC Bacchus observed a man walking north along the said street with his face mask drawn under his chin.

PC Bacchus stopped the vehicle, alighted and informed the man that the Public Health Regulations states that the wearing of a face mask when in public is mandatory.

The man allegedly replied, "Ah not in no crowd, ah by myself, ah don't have to wear a facemask."

PC Bacchus informed him that he must wear the face mask whilst in public to which he allegedly replied, "all yuh is ah set ah idiots".

He was informed of the offence of insulting language and cautioned and he replied, "I don't give a sh*t about that."

PC Bacchus attempted to arrest the man who allegedly pulled away and attempted to run.

He was subdued and taken to Central Police Station where he was formally charged for the offences of insulting language and resisting arrest. He was also issued with a face mask ticket.

