The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force(TTDF) issued a release this afternoon dismissing false social media reports that the Galil Rifle that went missing at Tetrons barracks over the weekend had been found.
The TTDF said that unaccredited media sources on the social media platform erroneously reported that the weapon was recovered.
One social media platform claimed the rifle had been found in the Belmont area and a soldier attached to the T-T-D-F had been assisting with investigations. This was false.
The TTDF indicated that they continue to work in conjunction with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in this matter and information will be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.
A reward of $75,000 has been offered for information related to the whereabouts of the weapon.