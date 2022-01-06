Cleopatra Blaize is consoled by her boyfriend Adrian Scotland, as they stand in ruins of her home after it was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night. Blaize told the Express that gunmen came into her home at Marjorie Street, La Romaine, and allegedly set fire to it while in search of her ex-boyfriend Dareem Hamilton, who had just come out of prison four days ago. Hamilton perished in the fire. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP