Trinidad and Tobago will have new Public Health Regulations to limit the gatherings of persons when the state of emergency (SoE) is lifted today.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in replying to questions during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said in the absence of the curfew, the new measures will be used to limit gatherings and reduce the spread of the virus.
“On the issue of the Public Health Regulations, the new Public Health Regulations will come out tonight as they normally do and the public will be advised.
“So in this time, we keep emphasising that individual responsibility becomes even more crucial as we did back in March, when we had a rolling day average of three.”
Asked if the Government was considering the use of rapid antigen testing at mass vaccination sites, given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Deyalsingh stated that the Government has been following the rapid antigen testing protocols in the public healthcare system, having done tens of thousands of tests.
“At this point in time we’re not looking to roll it out at the mass vaccination sites,” the Health Minister noted.
Questioned about any concerns over a spike in Tobago with the gathering of people during the ongoing Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election campaign, he responded: “On the issue of a spike in Tobago, we are always concerned at the Ministry of Health of any congregation where the public health measures are not adhered to.
“So we simply ask the public, post tonight when the SoE comes to an end, a lot of the responsibility in managing these hospital numbers which I indicated at the start, in bringing them down, is going to rest on the population.”
He noted that the days for harsh lockdowns are basically over, as indicated by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
“The Government cannot continue to stifle the economy and have a collapsed economy, which will lead to all sorts of other problems. So, a lot of the onus, a lot of the responsibility shifted to the population at the start of the SoE, to encourage people to get vaccinated. Now that we have hit this place where vaccines are only being done at a rate of about 1,200 a day, in addition to vaccination, the population has to go back to and we have to re-emphasise the 3Ws, if we are to control and manage this spike, especially in the light of a low vaccination rate.”
He said the current hospital occupancy figures have placed the country right back to where it was in May.
Deyalsingh noted that following the declaration of the state of emergency on May 15, hospital occupancy peaked to 472 persons around May 23.
“It started to go down and then we noticed that at a date around July 10-12, our occupancy was 40 per cent and cases in the parallel healthcare system had dropped from 472 to 318.”
He said following a plateau in the numbers for around 113 days, they came to the population on September 29 and warned about a data point being observed with a regard to an increase in the numbers.
“We noticed a slight uptick on September 29, and we advised the country that we’re hoping that this is not going to be a trend, that we could continue with the plateau. However, 59 days have passed and today, we’re at 473 persons in the public healthcare system. In other words, we are back to where we were in May.”
He said they advised the population on September 29, to work with them, practice the 3Ws and vaccinations to keep this down, which would be a very good thing, because they didn’t want that data point to turn into a trend. However, from around October 14 the upward trend started, accelerated, and 59 days later, there are 473 persons in the parallel healthcare system.
“So, it is something that we had advised the population to work with us, however, the figures represent a place where we do not want to be, but we are there.
“If you would recall, in early March without vaccines we had a rolling seven-day average of three per day. It’s now 488. And we did that back in March by observing the 3Ws, washing your hands, wearing your mask and watching your distance…no congregation, and any season, whether it’s a political season, Christmas season, a time of celebration is a cause for concern.”
The Health Minister also publicly condemned the actions of a Valsayn homeowner, who continues to host parties at his residence, encouraging the gatherings of persons in breach of the Public Health Regulations.
“The issue of the house in Valsayn is one I raised publicly before. I facilitated a meeting with residents plus the then Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, earlier this year or late last year, to find a resolution.
“About two months ago I facilitated another meeting at the home of one of the members of Jamboree Park, where I live, and this house is not far from me and I am disturbed by it, with the Inspector from the St Joseph Police Station and officials from the North Eastern Division, to once again tackle the behaviour of the owner of this house in Valsayn.
“More recently, I have been in contact with both Inspector Alexander and Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob on the matter. I have done everything and more as the Member of Parliament for the area.
“The owner of the property thumbs his nose at authority,” Deyalsingh noted.
He said he has even suggested to the homeowners that they should take legal action and that he’s prepared to assist financially with the taking of legal action.
“So that is all I have been doing very quietly behind the scenes.”