A voice note circulating on social media over allegations surrounding a State of Emergency, has been refuted as fake news by the head of the police service.
A release from the TTPS on Tuesday stated that, “Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher says she is aware of the existence of a voice note message being circulated on social media about an alleged impending State of Emergency and wishes to refute these claims as false news. She says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is unaware of any such information and denounces the attempt to cause undue anxiety and panic among the population, with the circulation of the false information.”
The CoP reminded members of the public to verify all information they receive before circulating messages via social media. Citizens have also been urged to pay attention to and stay updated via the official TTPS Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for matters concerning policing, safety and security.