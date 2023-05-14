A 19-year-old Venezuelan migrant has told of being abducted, raped and sold into sexual slavery in Trinidad.
The woman, of San Fernando told police that last Friday night, she was taken from a bar in the south city and carried to a house at Le Platte Village, Maraval, where she was raped.
She was then taken to another apartment were, with a gun to her head, she was told by a man that she had been sold to them, to be a prostitute. She ended up in the company of other women at the apartment.
On Saturday at around 2a.m., the woman said she was able to flee the apartment but was chased by three Venezuelan women to a bar in the area.
She was beaten at the bar, but patrons intervened and rescued her. She was taken to the police station.
With the help of a translator, the woman was able to explain her ordeal and the Counter Trafficking Unit was called in.
Police have arrested three women, two aged 20 and one 26 years old.
Also held was a 38-year-old man of Maraval and another man.