A soldier caught joyriding in his community during curfew, then found by police liming with a girl, faced the court on Monday.
Arte Knutt, of Indian Walk, Moruga, pleaded guilty to the offence of breach of curfew when he appeared in a virtual hearing before Princes Town magistrate Margaret Alert.
Knutt, of Indian Walk, Moruga, was fined $20,000 by the magistrate.
The girl, aged 17, was also charged with breach of curfew, and appeared before the Juvenile Court on Monday.
She also pleaded guilty to the offence.
A police report said that at around 9.50 p.m. on Friday, Sgt Toussaint, Cpl Teeluck, WPC Bobcombe and PC Ward, were on mobile patrol duty along Rock River, Moruga, when they stopped a white Nissan Almera driven by Knutt.
The soldier was questioned about his reason for being outside during the curfew hours and he replied that he was going to pick up his cousin at the hairdresser.
The officers instructed the soldier to return home.
However, 40 minutes later, the soldier was again stopped around 10.30 p.m.
He was again warned about being outside during the curfew hours and instructed to return to his home.
However, around 11.23 p.m. the officers observed the said Nissan Almera proceeding north along the Moruga Road.
The vehicle then pulled into a yard and stopped.
The officers observed Knutt in a yard along with a 17-year-old girl, who was seated in the front passenger side of the vehicle.
The soldier and the girl were arrested and subsequently charged for the offence of breach of curfew.
The Court Social Services section was instructed to provide a pre-sentencing psycho-social report on the teenage girl's behalf on August 25.
The soldier was given until November 30, to pay the fine, or in default serve two months’ with hard labour.