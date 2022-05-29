A Chaguanas couple is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate after they were charged on Saturday with stemming from an incident where false statements were made on tint exemption applications.
Advice was sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Roger Gaspard, SC, who advised that Sheldon Martin, 34 and Petra Johnson-Martin, 32, be both charged with knowingly and wilfully making a statement false in material particular to wit: A declaration that the information provided in an application for Tinted window Exemption in favour of a motor vehicle, that he/she was an employee of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Contrary to Section 8 (b) of the Perjury Act Chapter 11:14.
Sheldon Martin, was also charged with three other offences, contrary to the Firearms Act Chapter 16:01.
Police reports indicate that on Monday 16th and Tuesday 17th August 2021, the accused persons, Sheldon Martin and Petra Johnson-Martin filled out two Ministry of Works and Transport, Transport Division applications for Tinted Window Exemption forms in relation to their respective motor vehicles. These exemptions reflected that they were both Police Officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, when in fact, Sheldon Martin is employed with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, while his wife Petra Johnson-Martin is employed as a Support Service Representative at a shipping company.
The application forms were later submitted and approved.
A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) May 20, and Senior Superintendent PSB, Suzette Martin was detailed to conduct enquiries into the matter.
On Friday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nazrudeen Pragg was charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office in relation to this matter.