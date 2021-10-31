A DEFENCE Force soldier is expected before a Port of Spain magistrate this week after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during a roadblock in the city.
Police said around 9 p.m. officers of the Central Police Station were carrying out roadblock duties along Independence Square, Port of Spain, when they stopped a black Mazda 3 being driven by a lance corporal.
Police said there was a woman in the front seat of the car and a child in the back seat.
The child was not wearing a seatbelt and was not in a booster seat.
The officer told him about the offence, printed out an electronic ticket and, while handing it to the soldier along with his driver’s permit and insurance, the officer was cursed.
While the officer’s hand was inside the car, though the window, the soldier sped off, dragging the officer 80 feet.
He eventually stopped at the corner of Independence Square and George Street. The officer’s colleagues rushed over to attend to their colleague, who had fallen on the road.
They immediately arrested the soldier, and took his Sig Sauer service pistol.
The child was handed over to the woman, while the soldier was taken into custody.