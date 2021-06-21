A Lance Corporal attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force who allegedly stole gates from the Port of Spain City Corporation was arrested.
Leslie Forde, 34, of Roxborough Street, Diego Martin, was arrested and charged on June 21, for larceny of eight steel gates, valued at approximately $2,500.
Forde was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 by Justice of the Peace, Oliver Boodhu.
On June 10, officers of the Port of Spain Municipal Police were on a patrol when they received information that eight steel gates, the property of the Port of Spain City Corporation were missing.
WPC Pierre conducted enquiries, received information.
Police recovered the gates and arrested and charged Forde for the offence of larceny.
Force is due to appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on August 20, 2021.