Galil

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard has directed police officers investigating the disappearance of the army-issued Galil rifle found on Friday to charge a 24-year-old soldier from Belmont and his accomplice from the Macoya district.

The soldier will be charged with illegal possession of a pistol found during a search of his home following the disappearance of the Galil weapon from the Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas last Sunday.

He is also expected to be slapped with charges arising out of the disappearance of the Galil rifle from the army base last Sunday.

The other suspect will be charged with receiving the stolen weapon and may face further charges.

The Express broke the story on Friday afternoon that police had recovered the Galil weapon in a wooded area along Bellerand Road in Chaguaramas.

The firearm and a magazine containing 5.56 ammunition were discovered in a black rubbish bag behind a building.

