A soldier is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Wednesday charged with breach of the curfew.
Josh Hillaire, 27, a private attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, was also charged with driving without a driver’s permit and a certificate of insurance, after being arrested in St James on Tuesday night.
A report said that officers of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF) were on patrol around 9.15p.m. when they stopped a Nissan Tiida motor vehicle along Bournes Road, St James, with a lone male occupant.
When the driver was asked by officers about the reason he was in public during the curfew period, he indicated he had been out with friends and was now heading home.
He also failed to produce a driver’s license and a certificate of insurance.
Hillaire was charged with the offences on that same date by WPC Noriega of the WDTF.