A 34-year-old Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, Lance Corporal who was charged with forging and uttering a fake academic certificate was granted $60,000 bail with a surety by a Justice of the Peace last Thursday.
Sheldon Martin, of Lions Gate, Chaguanas, who has 14 years’ service, was arrested on May 17 and charged by PC Legiere of the Fraud Squad White Collar Criminal Division with forgery and uttering of a forged document - a Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).
He was granted bail by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young.
He is expected to answer the charges at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court on June 29.
On April 26, a lance corporal attended a pre-interview recruitment exercise at the TTR Headquarters for the Intelligence Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force where he allegedly uttered a number of academic qualifications.
Among the documents was a CSEC which upon verification appeared spurious.
A report was made to the Fraud Squad and a probe was launched.