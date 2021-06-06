A SOLDIER attached to Tetron Barracks who allegedly attempted to smuggle narcotics and other contraband items into one of the State's prisons has been charged with criminal offences.
Ronald Steede, 47, a class two warrant officer, was charged for the offences of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited articles.
Steede appeared before an Arima magistrate on Friday and was not called upon to enter a plea to the indictable charges laid by PC Lambkin of the Arouca CID.
The offences alleged that on June 1, two warrant officers attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment visited the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, to deliver food items to soldiers presently incarcerated.
The items were searched by prisons officers who discovered allegedly marijuana and other prohibited articles that were included with the food items.
The Arouca Police were alerted and the men were arrested and interviewed by the Criminal Investigations Department officers.
Following the interview, one of the soldiers was released pending further investigations, while Steede was charged for two offences.
Steede was granted $200,000 bail, and the cases were adjourned to November 24.