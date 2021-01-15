A gun-fight between a soldier and a police officer at an alleged "zesser" party in Point Fortin has ended with the soldier's death.
Lance Cpl Keverne Miller, 43, died of gunshot injuries at the Point Fortin Area Hospital around 3.35 a.m.
The police officer is a constable attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch.
He is assisting police in their investigations.
A police report said that around 3 a.m. the two were at a house at Reservoir Hill.
The report said that the constable observed a man, later identified as Miller, wearing a helment and brandishing a silver firearm.
In an initial statement, police were told that others at the gathering began to run away from the armed man.
Police were told that he became fearful for his life and the life of others and fired in the direction of the armed man.
Police also received information that Miller and the police officer had a heated argument, when the police officer fired at him.
Miller was taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said that Miller was last attached to TTDF barracks at La Romaine, and was on pre-retirement leave.
He lived at Point Fortin.
Officers of the Homicide Region III are investigating.