TWO men who allegedly pulled a firearm on a soldier in a bar were fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said the two deceased were from the community of Tabaquite where the incident occurred.

A police report said that the soldier, who is a lance corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, was at Ecstasy Bar on Main Road in Tabaquite.

At around 4 a.m. of the two men allegedly pulled out a silver and black firearm and shouted “Yuh go dead today”.

A struggle ensued between the two men and the soldier took away the firearm and subdued his attacker.

While awaiting the arrival of the police, the soldier observed the man and an accomplice walking towards a basketball court.

The report said that there was another confrontation and the man demanded of the soldier, “Give me my (expletive) gun”.

Another struggle ensued and, according to the report, the soldier became fearful for his life and pulled out his service pistol.

He fired several shots in the direction of the man.

The report said that the accomplice picked up the firearm and pointed it at the soldier who, fearful for his life, fired several shots at him.

Both men fell to the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to the Couva District Health Facility where they were pronounced dead by doctors at around 6 a.m.

