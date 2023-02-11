PROMAN Starlift Steel Orchestra is mourning the passing of its captain, Michael Franco.

Franco died on Thursday after ailing with an undisclosed illness for some time.

The steel orchestra confirmed the passing of Franco via its Facebook page yesterday.

The post stated: “It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you that our beloved captain, Michael Franco, passed away this afternoon. Mr Franco was fiercely proud of you and proud of Starlift. Even as he courageously struggled with his health, his foremost thoughts were with the band and with you. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”