A Lance Corporal charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stemming from an alleged argument with a woman, has been placed on bail.
The 34-year-old appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate and was granted $75,000 bail. He is expected to reappear before the magistrate on May 25.
According to police reports, around 7 p.m. on April 9, the victim was at home in her bedroom with the accused when they allegedly had an argument. It is alleged that he became enraged and began cuffing the victim in her stomach, and then began choking her while threatening to kill her.
A report was made to the Chaguanas police station. The Special Victims Unit was contacted and an investigation was launched into the matter. The man was arrested and charged on April 13.
Investigations were spearheaded by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Seecharan and Insp Jagroop of the Special Victims Department.