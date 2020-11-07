A SOLDIER shot a man he said he initially went to assist.
The army official said the man, who soon after died, tried to steal the black Ford Ranger he was driving. The vehicle was rented by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
The solider, 44 of Beetham Gardens Port of Spain, told the police it was around 1.15 p.m. on Friday, while along the SS Erin Road and upon reaching Skinner Street near Siparia, he saw a brown Nissan B14 parked on the roadway.
He said he saw a man behind the car, kneeling on the roadway. The soldier told the police that he stopped and ran toward the man.
The person was later identified as Nicholas Garcia, 26 of Palo Seco. The soldier said Garcia pushed him, ran and entered the driver’s seat of the Ford Ranger.
He added that the he grabbed on to the driver’s door and was dragged as Garcia began to drive. The soldier said he shot Garcia.
The soldier fell on the roadway and the vehicle crashed.
Garcia died at the scene.
Acting ASPs Ramdeo and Figaro, acting inspector Simon, sergeant Ramsaran and corporal Sookoo arrived on the scene. The soldier handed over his pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition. He was treated at the Siparia Health facility for the abrasions to his fingers and knees.
An autopsy is expected to be done on Garcia on Monday.