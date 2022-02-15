A REGIMENT soldier with six years’ service was shot at a bar in Bourg Mulatresse early yesterday morning and later died at hospital.
His relatives said he had received threats before but they did not know why.
Police said around 1.50 a.m., Private Jamaal Blake, 26, of Santa Cruz, was liming at J&S Bar, at the corner of Grand Curacaye Road, with a 39-year-old woman when two men walked in.
Both had guns and they opened fire on Blake, hitting him once to his neck and head. The woman who was sitting near to him was shot once in her right leg.
Police said a friend of Blake who was nearby took him and the woman to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The woman remained at hospital up to last night.
Blake’s body was later moved to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park. No post-mortem was carried out yesterday as the body was tested for Covid-19. Pending the result, the post-mortem will take place later this week.
Blake’s relatives were also at the centre.
They said he had no children but had lots of plans for his future, adding that most times he was a quiet person but could be loud at times.
One relative said he told them he was being threatened but he paid it no mind and carried on as usual.
Asked if the threats were related to his job they said they did not know.
The murder toll stood at 71 up to last night. The figure on the same date last year was 34.