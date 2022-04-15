A soldier was shot and killed while attempting to be the peacemaker in a domestic altercation in San Fernando before daybreak on Friday.

Junior Chase, 35, Sewlal Trace, of Pepper Village, Fyzabad, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Chase, a soldier for 14 years, was recently promoted to the rank of corporal.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 a.m.at Cipero Street, San Fernando.

Chase's family said he was with his girlfriend when she got into a heated argument with her close male relative.

Chase attempted to quell the argument when a man approached them from behind and opened fire.

Chase was shot to the head and back.

Chase drew his service pistol and police suspect that he shot one of the gunmen

Police said an innocent bystander was also shot.

That victim - a nurse, of Cocoyea, near San Fernando - was hospitalised in stable condition.

The shooter ran off and escaped.

